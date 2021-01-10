Calendar of Events
4 events,
Art-for-FALL Teen Art Exhibition
Art-for-FALL is a juried art exhibition open to 6th-12th grades.Stop by Taylor Books to see this FestivFALL exhibition highlighting the work of local aspiring artists. The show will be up at the Taylor Books' Annex Gallery from October 8-17.FREE Event Interested in submitting your work? Click here to see the application.
Taste-of-ALL (Fall Restaurant Specials)
Taste-of-ALL welcomes you to eat local and taste the area's best dishes! Although FestivALL had to make the tough decision to cancel the October 2 event due to the increasing cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the country, we are excited to present a re-imagined version of Taste-of-ALL during FestivFALL! To keep restaurant […]
Sound Checks with Southern Avenue
SOUND CHECKS – DON’T MISS CHARLESTON’S HOTTEST LIVE MUSIC SERIES!Nobody brings you closer to today’s rising stars than Sound Checks. We invite you to join the party, step on to the Clay Center stage, and enjoy the best music from local and national emerging artists. Be a part of the scene at Sound Checks!October 8, 7:30pmSouthern […]
Glow in the Park
Glow in the Park at Magic Island with music and art! Enjoy a night full of glow fun including a pop up art gallery, family activities, live music by Alondra Johnson and the Voodoo Katz, glow in the dark crafts, and more! PLUS! Get there early to participate in one of the GoodSpace Mural Community Paint […]
5 events,
Harvest Art Fair
FestivALL's Harvest Art Fair Shop from a wide variety of West Virginia artisans as they display and sell their hand crafted goods October 9-10. It's the perfect time to get some early holiday shopping done, and meet the creators behind the goods you love. LOCATION: The Virginian at 814 Virginia Street! This new space brings us […]
Foam at the Dome
Foam at the Dome returns on October 9th and features the Hops & Heat Chili Cookoff presented by Encova Insurance.With a special date comes a special time and location for this year only! In 2021, we'll hold Foam at the Dome right in the heart of the East End at the intersection of Elizabeth St. […]
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents ‘Putting it Together’
Back by popular demand and one-night only! The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present Putting It Together, featuring the songs of lyricist/composer Stephen Sondheim from 13 of hismusical theater productions and is a review with a plot.A married couple hosts the husband’s young business associate, along with an uninvited guest, at a house party following a […]
4 events,
Mountain Stage featuring Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo, Lera Lynn, and Jack Broadbent
This live music radio show is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music to 280 public radio stations nationwide. Become a part of the small, but live audience (or tune in to the livestream) when host Kathy Mattea welcomes Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Lera Lynn and Jack […]
3 events,
Live Music Bingo
Come out and support Local Music and Local Business with a fun, interactive, game of LIVE MUSIC BINGO! Music: The John Inghram Band featuring John (of course) Bud Carroll, Randy Gilkey, and Andrew Gillum. Free to play! Prizes Awarded! A mash up of live music from local musicians and bingo! Instead of letters and numbers […]
3 events,
Three Things: Season 6, Episode 9
FestivALL presents Season 6, Episode 9 of Three Things during FestivFALL! This episode features Musician John Inghram, Owner of Rock City Cake Co. Morgan Morrison, and Greta McClain of GoodSpace Murals. Location: The Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. FestivALL’s live monthly speaker series, Three Things, showcases three West Virginians who will share insight into their personal story […]
3 events,
An Evening with West Virginia Dance Company
For its 2021-22 season program, WV Dance Company will introduce a program full of brand new works. The powerful and energetic West Virginia Dance Company brings intimate interpretations of human experience to life through movement and dance. The evening's program will also feature a special performance by dance students from Capital High School. Tickets: $15 *Please […]
6 events,
Charleston ARTbus Unveiling
We are excited to unveil the winning submission for the SECOND Charleston ARTbus! On October 15 Charleston's second ARTbus will be parked out in front of the Wonder Mural on Charleston's West Side! When you head down to the West Side to dine local on Friday evening, stop by and check it out! This project was made […]
A Film Under the Stars presented by WVIFF
WVIFF presents A Film Under the Stars!Bring a chair, bring a friend, and enjoy a screening of the cult classic Beetlejuice in the great outdoors of Charleston, WV. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at Starlings.*** Masks will be required inside Starlings.Also featuring WV Short "Jason Pell's Pinpricks" by Adam Stover.And don't forget! Dress up in your […]
World Premiere of DRACULA: The Seduction
The Charleston Ballet Presents... DRACULA: THE SEDUCTION This October, see the legend of "Dracula" come to life. Choreographed by Artistic Director Kim Pauley with music by Anthony DiLorenzo, an Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated composer based in Seattle, this performance will be an exciting world premiere. Audience members can expect a twisted take on the […]
Telltale Lilac Bush presented by Appalachian Artists Collective
Each year AAC gathers artists from Southern West Virginia to create live theatre with a distinctly Appalachian voice. They will present The Telltale Lilac Bush, adapted by our company playwright A.E. Gill, chronicles 5 of Ruth Ann Musick's classic ghost stories from Appalachia; "Skeleton Hand," "Seven Bones," "Rose Run," "The Telltale Lilac Bush," and "Flora." The Telltale Lilac Bush […]
6 events,
Party in the Patch
Celebrate Fall at Capitol Market! Join our Party in the Patch: Presented by West Virginia American Water on October 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! This autumn bash for all ages features exclusive fall vendors, fun photo-ops, and free children's activities including pumpkin painting via reservation at the Capitol Market's website here: PUMPKIN PAINTING […]
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame – Inductees Tell Their Stories & Sing Their Songs
WVMHoF inductees tell their stories - and sing their songs Bob Thompson, Larry Groce and John Ellison offer anecdotes and advicefor establishing a music career in the Mountain StateMusician/Producer Don Dixon, keyboardist Randy Gilkey andcaterer Debbie Matthews will tell their stories The WVMHoF will host a special edition of its "Music Career Counseling Program" in conjunction […]
World Premiere of DRACULA: The Seduction
The Charleston Ballet Presents... DRACULA: THE SEDUCTION This October, see the legend of "Dracula" come to life. Choreographed by Artistic Director Kim Pauley with music by Anthony DiLorenzo, an Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated composer based in Seattle, this performance will be an exciting world premiere. Audience members can expect a twisted take on the […]
Telltale Lilac Bush presented by Appalachian Artists Collective
Each year AAC gathers artists from Southern West Virginia to create live theatre with a distinctly Appalachian voice. They will present The Telltale Lilac Bush, adapted by our company playwright A.E. Gill, chronicles 5 of Ruth Ann Musick's classic ghost stories from Appalachia; "Skeleton Hand," "Seven Bones," "Rose Run," "The Telltale Lilac Bush," and "Flora." The Telltale […]
5 events,
Carriage Trail Leaf Walk with Music, Art, and Theatre
FestivALL welcomes you to revel in the colors of West Virginia's fall foliage on this .65 mile trail to experience the arts in a not so typical place.Enjoy performances by Ryan Kennedy, Jon Thorne and Tony M. Music, as well as interactive art with Community Easels, dance performances produced by Carli Mareneck, StoryWalk with the […]
Spring Hill Cemetery Historical Reenactments
History will come alive at Spring Hill Cemetery during FestivFALL!Jon us at Spring Hill Cemetery to see some historical figures crucial to the history and growth of Charleston rise from their graves-- actors will be on hand near their graves telling their tales.The The Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery and Arboretum will bring to life […]
Telltale Lilac Bush presented by Appalachian Artists Collective
Each year AAC gathers artists from Southern West Virginia to create live theatre with a distinctly Appalachian voice. They will present The Telltale Lilac Bush, adapted by our company playwright A.E. Gill, chronicles 5 of Ruth Ann Musick's classic ghost stories from Appalachia; "Skeleton Hand," "Seven Bones," "Rose Run," "The Telltale Lilac Bush," and "Flora." The Telltale […]