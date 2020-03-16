What began as a three-day festival produced by volunteers in 2005 is now an arts organization that serves its community with year round events and programs.
To create, produce, and present vibrant arts experiences and entertainment opportunities and serve as a catalyst for others in the community to do the same.
FestivALL is invested in Charleston, WV being an artistically and economically thriving community and cultural destination. With the help of 50,000 annual attendees, FestivALL makes a $1.5 million impact in our community.
June 13-27, 2021
A city-wide, multi-arts festival in Charleston, WV showcasing a mix of music, theater, dance, visual art, and more each June.
October 8-17, 2021
FestivALL’s fall event series features performance and visual art experiences in addition to city favorites like Taste of ALL.
February-October
Monthly speaker series featuring three unique West Virginia professionals discussing their first, favorite, and future works - revealing a side not often seen by the public.
Year Round
In 2009, the Capitol Street Art Fair expanded to include the Children’s Art Fair. This spark began what is now known as FestivALL’s Neighborhood Arts Initiative, which serves our community’s youth year-round with arts instruction, exhibition opportunities, and experiencing local art performances.
